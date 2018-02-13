Signs That Your Body Is Aging Faster Than You Are!

Charlie celebrated a birthday not too long ago and realized matter is taking over mind!

Charlie

Signs that your body is ageing faster than you are:

Your pants are tight on the waist but loose on your legs!

You struggle to lift that case of water into your cart- you can’t do it without grunting!

You’ve stopped eating pickles because you can’t open the jar

You break into a full-on sweat when blow drying your hair

You have more spots than a cheetah

Dale

If you’re bending over to pick something up and feel like other parts of your body will get to the ground before you hand does…your body might be ageing faster than you are.

If it looks like you’ve got an Ewock stuck in your ear…your body might be ageing faster than you are.

If your bladder is your new alarm clock… your body might be ageing faster than you are.

If Velcro excites you…your body might be ageing faster than you are.