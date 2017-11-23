Sleeping Beauty Promotes ‘Inappropriate Sexual’ Message, Says One Mom

Sleeping Beauty first came out in 1959! Its an animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney based on The Sleeping Beauty by Charles Perrault. Following the release, books were printed, plays performed. But is the classic tale no longer appropriate?

There is one mom who wants the Sleeping Beauty book removed from the curriculum because it promotes ‘inappropriate sexual’ message.

A mom named Sarah Hall from the UK, says beloved fairytale doesn’t teach kids about consent and shouldn’t be read to young children.

She said: ‘I think it’s a specific issue in the Sleeping Beauty story about sexual behaviour and consent. It’s about saying is this still relevant, is it appropriate?’

The tale of a prince breaking a spell by waking a princess from a deep sleep by kissing her without consent -isn’t the right message…

Sarah says that there are problems with other fairy tales, but its the kissing without consent that bothers her…

Here’s the full tale