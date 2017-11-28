Listen Live

Smartphone Addiction Is Getting Out Of Hand!

Scientists surveyed 1,700 people about their smartphone habits

By Kool Mornings

Here’s what Scientists found out about peoples Smartphone habits!

62% of people are anxious when they not connected to Wi-Fi


7% admit to checking their smartphone during sex


72 % check their phone from the toilet


11 % have checked their phone during a funeral %


61% say the Wi-Fit is impossible to give up -These people chose Wi-Fi access over sex, junk food, smoking & alcohol

– 23 % would choose Wi-Fi over other daily essentials such as a bath/shower, with 19 percent choosing it above human contact

 

