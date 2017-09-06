Listen Live

Sometimes its hard to Madonna

All she wants is her package from FedEx!

By Dirt/Divas

We all know the struggle of trying to get a package delivered, and even celebrities have trouble with mail services..

Apparently Madge has been trying to get a package delivered all week and has been having difficulties with people believing that she is who she says she in…. Madonna opened up about it on instagram this week about the long battle with FedEx…

FedEx responded to Madonna’s tweet for help, commenting: “Hi, this is Julie.  I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers.”

