Sometimes its hard to Madonna

We all know the struggle of trying to get a package delivered, and even celebrities have trouble with mail services..

Apparently Madge has been trying to get a package delivered all week and has been having difficulties with people believing that she is who she says she in…. Madonna opened up about it on instagram this week about the long battle with FedEx…



When you’ve been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package. !#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49 — Madonna (@Madonna) September 5, 2017

FedEx responded to Madonna’s tweet for help, commenting: “Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers.”