Stop me if you’ve heard this one…. Fat beaver got stuck in a fence!
Even animals have a little trouble losing weight!
Hamilton Animal services were called to a home on Tuesday afternoon to find an overweight beaver wedged between between two metal bars…
The officer used soap to lube up the beaver’s behind to free the animal…
The beaver was hurt a little and has since been transferred to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge in Jarvis, Ont.
The rodent needs time to recover from its injuries before it is released back into the wild.