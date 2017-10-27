Stranger Things Season 2 is out on Netflix today!
Netflix has also added an After show as a bonus
It’s a big day for Stranger Things fans as the second season is out today on Netflix and the streaming service has a surprise for fans….There will be an after show to accompany the episodes… Seven episodes of Beyond Stranger Things will be released but Netflix is warning fans to not watch the spoiler-heavy talk show until after they finish Season Two.
In the past few years, networks have introduced these after show platforms, most notably AMC’s The Walking Dead After Show…