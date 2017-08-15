Study shows that women prefer the scent of men who eat lots of vegetables

According to a study by the Department of Psychology at the Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, women prefer the body odour of men who eat a diet rich in fruit and vegetables.

The experiment involved rounding up a group of healthy young men and testing how much fruit and veg they ate by using a spectrophotometer on their skin, which is an instrument which detects how many cartenoids are present. People who eat a higher amount of fruit and veg have more cartenoids in their skin.

The men were then asked to do some exercise while wearing some clean T-shirts they had been given. Women were then asked to sniff the sweat on the shirts and rate how much they liked the smell, taking into account factors like how fruity and floral it was. Lo and behold, the study found that women preferred the scent of the men who had higher levels of cargenoids i.e. ate more fruit and veg.

Apparently, sweat that is pleasant smelling has more floral, fruity, sweet and medicinal qualities.

