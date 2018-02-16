Surprise! Amy Schumer Just Got Married!

Surprise, Amy Schumer is married!

Amy and her boyfriend were married at a secret ceremony in Malibu on Valentine’s day!

Amy and celebrity chef Chris Fischer have been together since last November…According to TheBlast.com, the bride and groom were joined by around 80 guests, including celebrity pals Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, and David Spade.

Representatives for Schumer have yet to comment on the reports, but she took to social media to share the news.