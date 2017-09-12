Take part in The Devine Ride

The first ever DEVINE RIDE is raising funds to support the Child and Youth Inpatient Mental Health Program at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre!

Fuel up your motorcycle and join us as we go on a 200 km tour through Simcoe Muskoka. The cost is just $40 per rider, and passengers are just $20! This includes registration for the ride, poker cards, lunch at the finish line, and an appreciation gift!

Registration/check-in will take place between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. with riders hitting the road at 11:30 a.m.

The motorcycle ride will begin at 1 Quarry Ridge Road in Barrie, and take some of the most beautiful roads in our region, collecting poker cards along the way at places like Nicolas Restaurant and Lounge in Honey Harbour; fueling in Elmvale, and eventually crossing the finish line at Deb’s Place Restaurant in Barrie.

A delicious lunch awaits all riders and passengers at the finish line, as well as some great prizes; but the real winners will be the children and families at RVH that will benefit from the proceeds of this charitable ride!

BONUS: Post-event entertainment by Bootlegged!

Register today – it’s gonna be a great day for a great cause!