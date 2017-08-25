Taylor Releases “Look What You Made Me Do”

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is the first single from Taylor’s upcoming album, Reputation due out November 10th.

There’s one particular section in this song that give me the impression that Taylor was tired of being knocked down by the public and is now choosing to fight back, “But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time…

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time / I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red underlined / I check it once, then I check it twice”.

Fun Fact:

Right Said Fred have been credited as writers on Taylor Swift’s new single in one of the most bizarre musical combinations of the year.

The chorus of Taylor’s new single Look What You Made Me Do follows the same rhythmic pattern as I’m Too Sexy.

After the song was released overnight, the duo tweeted: “Thank you Taylor Swift, what a marvellous reinvention!”