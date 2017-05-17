Taylor Swift has a new Boy Friend!

Taylor Swift is reportedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn. Taylor has been taking time away from the limelight since wrapping up her 1989 World Tour. According to sources, Taylor and Joe have been together for months but have been keeping it hush hush! Swift’s previous romances with Brits Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston all ended in disaster.

The star has spent a lot of time in the Joe’s native London and has even rented a house in North London where Joe is reportedly a frequent guest. To avoid detection further, the Shake It Off star has been jetting back and forth using her private jet and had security keeping her out of sight at all times.

A TIMELINE OF TAYLOR’S DOOMED ROMANCES…