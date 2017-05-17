Listen Live

Taylor Swift has a new Boy Friend!

They've been secretly dating for about 3 months!

By Dirt/Divas

Taylor Swift is reportedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn. Taylor has been taking time away from the limelight since wrapping up her 1989 World Tour. According to sources, Taylor and Joe have been together for months but have been keeping it hush hush! Swift’s previous romances with Brits Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston all ended in disaster.

The star has spent a lot of time in the Joe’s native London and has even rented a house in North London where Joe is reportedly a frequent guest.  To avoid detection further, the Shake It Off star has been jetting back and forth using her private jet and had security keeping her out of sight at all times.

A TIMELINE OF TAYLOR’S DOOMED ROMANCES…

Joe Jonas

July 2008-October 2008

Lucas Till

March 2009-April 2009

Taylor Lautner

August 2009-December 2009

John Mayer

December 2009-February 2010

Jake Gyllenhaal 

October 2010-January 2011

Conor Kennedy 

August 2012-October 2012

Harry Styles

December 2012-January 2013 

Calvin Harris 

May 2015-May 2016

Tom Hiddleston

June 2016-September 2016

 

