Teddy Ruxpin is Back (again)

Teddy Ruxpin was the most popular toy from 1985 to 1990. It was a bear you could cuddle and interact with- it even blinked when he told you stories- Epic in the 80’s.

The original Ruxpin was on of the first animatronic toys on the market and it came with a cassette tape deck inside the stuffy that played songs.

The Toy was resurrected in 2010 but the toy didn’t do as well as they manufacturers had hoped.

Teddy Ruxpin is back! The all new Storytelling bear is now available for purchase! If you want one, you better get going, retailers like Amazon and Target have already sold out. Toys R Us is expected to have them in stock.