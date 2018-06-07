Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir Are Coming To Barrie!

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir headline cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour Coast-to-coast showcase set to hit 30 cities this fall

Canada’s favourite Olympic Champs will start their tour in October with a stop in Barrie. Tickets for the “Thank You” tour will go on sale this Friday…The Tour stops in Barrie October 31st with a meet and Greet tickets available also.

Tessa and Scott will be joined by fellow pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as skaters Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

