Thank you for being a Friend…Sears!

Sears Canada has announced its plans to to begin liquidation of all of its remain stores and assets. 130 outlets will close and about 12000 employees will be out of work…The liquidation will begin around October 19th… and will continue for the next couple of months through Christmas…

The best things sold in the Sears Catalog in 1991!

My mom never let me have the moon shoes, but I did have those pants….

You weren’t cool unless you at this sick Keytar!

HULKAMANIA!