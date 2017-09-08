The age when men are most boring

Home rental site Airbnb surveyed 2,000 people to try and work out the optimum age for boredom and excitement.

Apparently 27 is the age at which people are most likely to be traveling the world, dancing on bars or taking up bungee jumping.

After all that fun, men appear to take a downwards spiral to reach boredom at the age of 39…

Sorry, men.

Things that make you a fun, exciting person according to those polled

Staying out until the early hours on a weekday

Trying a new hobby

Going out of the way to make a new friend

Booking a spontaneous holiday

Learning a new skill

Visiting a friend unannounced

Changing jobs

Going on a spontaneous shopping trip

Asking someone out

Trying a new sport

People become more dull as they take on increased responsibilities in their thirties, according to the survey. Women become ‘boring’ at an earlier age than men, apparently. That age is 35…

However, after 50 all this changes when people become more open to new experiences again. So, there’s always retirement to look forward to.