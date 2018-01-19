The Bare Naked Ladies Will Be Back Together This March

It’s been almost a decade since the Bare Naked Ladies shared the same stage…and it appears that they will reunite in March!

Stephen Page, who left the band in 2009, will reunite with Ed Robertson, Tyler Stewart, Jim Creeggan, and Kevin Hearn to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The tribute takes place during the Juno Awards on March 25 in Vancouver. Page pursued a solo career after disagreements with his bandmates and some personal drama – including a drug arrest in 2008. With Page, Barenaked Ladies had hits like “If I Had $1,000,000” and “One Week.”

The remaining members of Barenaked Ladies went on to release five albums.