The Best Halloween And Candy Wine Combos

It’s almost Trick or Treat time and you know what that means… Time to steal your kids candy when they are not looking…

Yes, put the kids to bed and grab your favourite treat and pair it with a nice glass of wine…

Vivino has released their annual Halloween Candy and Wine matches so you can encourage your children to go after curtain treats…

Check out the 10 combinations below!

1. Pink Starburst and Moscato

2. Swedish Fish and Lambrusco

3. Hershey Kisses and Zinfandel

4. Kit Kat and Pinot Noir

5. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Gamay

6. M&M’s and Port

7. Skittles and Madeira

8. Jolly Rancher and Gewürztraminer

9. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar and Syrah

10. Whoppers And Cabernet Sauvignon