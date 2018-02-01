The Best of The Super Bowl Halftime Shows!

It’s almost time, Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend! Some watch the game, others, the performances! This year will see Justin Timberlake return to the Halftime stage, with many hoping that he keeps it clean this time around! Remember 2004 with Janet Jackson?

The list of Super Bowl halftime performers from over the years include Beyonce, Prince, Madonna, Micheal Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

In 2015, Katy Perry broke records with the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history with over 120.7 million viewers. Lady Gaga’s performance in 2017 made her the second most-watched SB performer with 117.5 million viewers. The question is, does JT have enough star power to break the record?

Take a trip down memory lane with these memorable Super Bowl halftime performances and get yourself ready for Sunday night!