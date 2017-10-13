The Bodyguard Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard, a collection of live and studio tracks from 1993-1995 will be released. It will be called ‘I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard’.

The Bodyguard, featuring Houston and Kevin Costner, came out November 25th, 1992 and went on to gross more than $400 million worldwide. Whitney wrote 6 of the 13 songs on the soundtrack…That LP went on to become one of the best selling soundtracks of all times selling more than 17 million copies in the US alone… The special album will be out November 17th!