The Canadian written and produced Broadway show “Come From Away” is up for seven Tony Awards this year!

“Come From Away” is set in Gander in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. The remote East Coast town saw its population double in size as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed. “Come From Away” is only the second Canadian-written show in the 71-year history of the Tonys to vie for best musical, following 2006’s “The Drowsy Chaperone,” which won five awards. Kevin Spacey will host the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 11.

Disney Is Rebooting ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’

The show that launched the careers of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera is making a comeback. The new series will air of Facebook…Facebook is looking to get into branded content and Club Mickey Mouse is one of nine programs being created for the social media platform… There have been three previous incarnations of the MMC, beginning way back in 1955 when the show was filmed in black and white. It was back again in 1977, but it’s 1989 reboot featured some of the greatest casting in history.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ breakthrough hit wasn’t an original … according to a “legendary” New Orleans jazz musician …

who’s looking to get his cut. Paul Batiste says “Thrift Shop” borrows heavily from 2 of his songs — “Hip Jazz” and “World of Blues.” He says the Macklemore track’s beat and horn melodies come from his songs, which were recorded back in 1997 and 2000.

Robin William’s last film is finally getting released!

The bad news is that apparently the movie is really bad and the only good thing about it is Robin! In 2014, prior to his death, Robin provided the voice of a talking dog in a sci-fi romcom called Absolutely Anything. The Plot is about a helpless man child played by Simon Pegg who is granted godlike alien powers for 10 days, and the way he uses them deciding the fate of Earth itself.