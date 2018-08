Castle used in Game of Thrones for sale!

Gosford Castle was used during the Red Wedding scene from season 3- located in Northern Ireland and was built in the mid-1800’s.

The castle has 15 Bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and has broken down into apartments that are each 3500 square feet. Asking price for each flat is $656,452 US…No word on if it will keep the White Walkers out!