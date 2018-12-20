Listen Live

The Debate Is Over! Die Hard IS A Christmas Movie…

Merry Christmas!

By Dirt/Divas

The debate is over! Die Hard has been officially been named a Christmas Movie!  People have been fighting about this for years- is Die Hard a holiday movie?  Now we know!

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the classic, 20th Century Fox has re-released a trailer putting an end to the debate and confusion!  It’s a Christmas Trailer and in the new clip, the trailer voice man says;

‘This is John,’ a voiceover begins. ‘He just wants to spend Christmas with the family. But when he gets stuck at the office party, it’ll be a holiday he’ll never forget.

So there you go!  Debate over!  Merry Christmas!

