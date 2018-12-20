The Debate Is Over! Die Hard IS A Christmas Movie…

The debate is over! Die Hard has been officially been named a Christmas Movie! People have been fighting about this for years- is Die Hard a holiday movie? Now we know!

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the classic, 20th Century Fox has re-released a trailer putting an end to the debate and confusion! It’s a Christmas Trailer and in the new clip, the trailer voice man says;

‘This is John,’ a voiceover begins. ‘He just wants to spend Christmas with the family. But when he gets stuck at the office party, it’ll be a holiday he’ll never forget.

So there you go! Debate over! Merry Christmas!