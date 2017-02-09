The First Ever Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics Ontario was a Huge Success!

Kool FM was a very proud supporter of the first Polar Plunge in Barrie on February 5th! Together with all participants and community partners we raised $15,006.10 for The Special Olympics Ontario!

Thank you to community partners who helped make the Plunge possible!

City of Barrie for providing ALL their assistance and expertise during this event and their wonderful volunteers. We look forward to working with you again.

The Barrie Fire Department for cutting the hole and providing their divers for the entire event. Thank you for catching Charlie when she jumped in!

The Simcoe County Paramedics who were on stand-by for the event!