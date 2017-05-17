The First Official Nutella Cafe is opening in Chicago at the end of the month!

The café will be designed to make you feel like you’re ‘walking into a jar of Nutella’, which sounds like a chocolatey dream, and its menu will, naturally, have all kinds of Nutella-based delights.

Think crepes, gelato, oatmeal, croissants, waffles, pancakes, fruit fondue, cake, panacotta.

Weirdly, there are many menu items that don’t include Nutella, such as soups and paninis, but we honestly don’t see why anyone would bother with those when they could order Nutella with ‘assorted shortbread cookies’.

Here’s the details