The Guy Behind The Hacking Of Celebrity Nude Photos Is Going To Jail
No mercy for this guy...
George Garofano, the guy behind the hacking of thousands of personal pic including nude shots of celebrities has been sentenced to eight months in jail and then 3 years of supervised release…
George pleaded guilty last Spring to posing as one of Apple’s security team members in order to access the personal information of celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton. He was one of four guys behind the hacking scandal.