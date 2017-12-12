The Home Alone plot hole has been explained

Perhaps you’ve questioned this about the movie for years, or perhaps you didn’t notice until now… There is a plot hole in the Christmas Movie, Home Alone. In the first half hour of the movie, a tree falls on the phone lines during a storm-knocking out connection, which is why Kevin’s parents can’t call him from Paris after they realize that they have left him home alone!

But, if you remember; Kevin calls to order a cheese pizza… So how is it that he can call for a pizza but his Parents can’t get through to him?

A representative from American Telecom company AT&T says “When you’re trying to call Paris, you’re relying on a whole series of connections including undersea cables, any of which could have a problem, which would prevent you from searching some particular phones. Still doesn’t answer the question of how Peter, The Father called the neighbour to tell them that they were out of town.

Moral of the story; pick up the phone and call those you love this holiday season!