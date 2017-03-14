Listen Live

The Paper Industry Just got a Huge Boost!

By Kool Mornings

What Goes around- Comes Around- Baby Boomers are now helping to keep the paper industry alive by purchasing Adult diapers!

In the new digital era and paperless communications, the paper industry has taken a hit…But thanks to an aging population and the demand for a paper thin adult diaper product, major paper companies are banking on our weak bladders.

The fastest-growth market is adult incontinence, therefore the need for traditional fluff-pulp is in high demand….

U.S. retail sales for products targeting adult incontinence reached almost $2 billion in 2016 and are projected to rise another 9 percent in 2017 and 8 percent in 2018…

That’s a lot of leakage….

Here’s the full story!

