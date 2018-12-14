The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Have Been Announced!

Def Leppard, Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Roxy Music and The Zombies will all take their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially on March 29th!

Janet Jackson will finally join her brother with some saying that this honour is totally overdue…

The rest of the nominees will have to wait another year. Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, LL Cool J, Devo, MC5, Kraftwerk and John Prine did not make the cut this year.

Def Leppard was rewarded in their first year on the ballot, after being snubbed for a nomination for nearly two decades.

Stevie Nicks will become the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. She’s already enshrined as a member of Fleetwood Mac.