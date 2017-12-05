The Short list is out for Time Magazine’s Person of the year for 2017!

Who is going to be Time’s person of the year? We’ll soon find out!

On the short list, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Th Dreamers. These are the kids of undocumented immigrants who came to the US and now face possible deportation by the Trump Administration.

Patty Jenkins, the Wonder Woman director, Kim Jong Un, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, The #MeToo movement, Robert Mueller-Appointed as special counsel following FBI Director James Comey’s firing.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping the president of China.

Time’s person of the year will be announced on Wednesday!

“Since 1927, TIME has identified the Person of the Year, recognizing the person or group of people who most influenced the news during the past year, for better or for worse.”