The upcoming “Top Gun” sequel has a title…

The long awaited sequel will be called “Top Gun” Maverick! Inspiring!

Tom Cruise revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood on Friday that the upcoming film will be named “Top Gun: Maverick” because of course it will. Cruise, who played Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the original, spoke about eschewing “Top Gun 2” as an option, saying, “You don’t want a number.”

Cruise declined to reveal any specifics about the plot or who of the original cast might return — Val Kilmer, for one, has expressed interest publicly.