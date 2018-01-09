The Weekend Cuts Ties With H&M Over Offensive Photo

The Weeknd says he’s “deeply offended” by an ad for the retailer showing a black child in a hoodie bearing the phrase “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

Some are even calling for a boycott on the brand

In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better. pic.twitter.com/Av4bS4t6yn — alex medina (@mrmedina) January 8, 2018

The Weekend had teamed up with H&M to release a special edition men’s collection.

H&M apologized for the advertisement on Monday. As of early Monday afternoon, the hoodie remained available for sale on the retailer’s U.K. website.

“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended,” an H&M spokesperson said.