The Weekend Cuts Ties With H&M Over Offensive Photo

How could H&M get it so wrong!

By Dirt/Divas

The Weeknd says he’s “deeply offended” by an ad for the retailer showing a black child in a hoodie bearing the phrase “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

 

Some are even calling for a boycott on the brand

The Weekend had teamed up with H&M to release a special edition men’s collection.

H&M apologized for the advertisement on Monday. As of early Monday afternoon, the hoodie remained available for sale on the retailer’s U.K. website.

“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended,” an H&M spokesperson said.

