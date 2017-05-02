There are going to be guests Hosts for a while on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy opened up last night about complications following the birth of his son. He broke down in tears explaining that his son William was born with a heart defect. The baby is just 3 days old and Jimmy will be understandably taking a little time off to be there at the LA Children’s Hospital. He’s announced that some friends will be filling in.

Wednesday: Host Anthony Anderson, with guest George Lopez and musical guest Future

Thursday: Host Kristen Bell, with guests Charlie Hunnam and Adam Scott and musical guest Alison Krauss

Friday: Host David Spade, with guest Guy Ritchie and musical guest alt-J

Ed Sheehan on Game of Thrones!



Ed Sheeran will serenade celebrity fan Maisie Williams who plays Arya Stark during his Game Of Thrones cameo. In an interview he let it slip that the scene was with Arya and he’s be singing to her….The new season of Game of Thrones begins airing in July.

Janet Jackson has announced she will resume her world tour in September, after postponing 75 dates last year in order to start a family.

The 50-year-old gave birth to her first son, Eissa, on 3 January. In a video message to fans, she described him as “so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby”. She also addressed her separation from the baby’s father, Wissam Al Mana.”We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands,” said Jackson.

Here’s the message from Janet!