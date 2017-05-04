There’s gonna be a Carpool Karaoke Special!

Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry are preparing to have a little fun by signing up to star on U.S. late night host James Corden’s new Carpool Karaoke TV special. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this time Lopez will take part in a “Toddlerography” dance lesson, during which she and the funnyman will learn some moves from kids. Meanwhile, Perry will make her debut on the new TV spin-off, which will air in the U.S. on 22 May (17). The idea for the hour-long show was spawned from the popular Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

One Direction will happen again!

Niall Horan has given One Direction fans new hope of a reunion, insisting the boy band will release another album on mentor Simon Cowell’s record label. The group announced a hiatus at the end of 2015 and suggested the break would last 18 months, but with Horan and bandmate Harry Styles both releasing new solo music this week fans fear a get together might be some time off. The guys have been on the record several times suggesting to fans that 1D will be back!

Alanis Gets Closure!

Alanis Morissette’s ex-business manager has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for stealing millions from the singer and other clients. Jonathan Todd Schwartz also was ordered to pay $8.6 million in restitution. Schwartz, 47, admitted stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014 and more than $2 million from five unnamed clients when he worked at GSO Business Management, a firm that touted relationships with entertainers such as Katy Perry, 50 Cent and Tom Petty.

Prince Philip is to completely retire from royal duties aged 95 after supporting his wife in public for 70 years, Buckingham Palace announces after top-secret emergency meeting with royal staff



• The Duke of Edinburgh announces his retirement from royal duties after top secret emergency meeting called

• The Queen will continue public duties as she has always vowed to serve her country for as long as she lives

• Palace spokesman said: ‘He will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen’