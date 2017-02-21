Things you learn while on Vacation with your family!

A week in Punta Cana with the family, I learned a lot about my family and myself… Here are just a few things…

You will most likely lose your voice yelling, a lot!

When going on vacation with your two kids and husband, you learn as soon as you get there, and hubby gets a drink- that you’re now on vacation with 3 kids.

I didn’t pack enough underpants for anyone. But I did pack a weeks worth of snacks…

I found myself constantly asking “What’s the smell”….

When was the last time they showered? It’s ok; the ocean is right there…. (Sand in butts) New acronym SIB…

All of them were climbing on me…

I realized that people don’t look at kids when they’re bad at the buffet, they look at me….

I found myself thinking a lot about just staying and letting them get back on the plane…

Followed by- Where would I be right now if I didn’t have kids?

How can they be so cute and so awful at the same time?