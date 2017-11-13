This Christmas You Can Recreate Home Alone 2 At The Plaza In New York

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was released in 1992, and ever since it was a dream for most kids to Live like Kevin McCallister for the Night in the famous New York Hotel!

The Plaza is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the classic Christmas Movie by offering a “Live like Kevin” package!

The package includes a copy of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Anniversary DVD. Guests will get to take part in an interactive photo booth experience and an epic ice cream Sundae in-room treat, just like Kevin…

And remember, if you can’t decide between two scoops or three, you’re not driving.

A limo ride around New York to an epic Toy Store with a cheese Pizza is NOT part of the package, however, the staff at the Plaza would be happy to help you make that happen…. The team will also help you get an express pass to the top of the Empire State Building and access to Wollman rink for Ice skating. (Like Marv and Harry did)

The package will be available starting this Friday and will be honoured until October 29th, 2018 just in case you can’t make it to New York for Christmas.

Package starts at $895.