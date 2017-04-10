Listen Live

This Guy is Giving His Farm Away for Free on Kijiji

Historic Waterfront Farm Property Near Smiths Falls

By Darryl on the Drive

Stephen Overbury wants to move to Japan, so he’s looking for a new owner of his historic farm located near Smiths Falls. He has listed the property on Kijiji and over 100,000 people have viewed the listing in 5 days.

It includes:

  • 1800’s stone built home
  • 4 Barns
  • Some Farm Equipment
  • A Vehicle
  • Farm Animals

You’re not convinced are you? Well there is a catch and here it is:

“The catch for assuming usage of this stellar property, make no mistake about it, is HARD WORK and total COMMITMENT to making use of the property and showing a genuine interest in animal welfare,” the ad reads. “Here, no animal is killed. I am vegan oriented but you need not to be of course as long as you live and let live. And THINK GREEN.”

