This new collection of male rompers features all of your favourite foods (and memes)

Last minute Father's day gift?

By Kool Mornings

Male rompers are all the rage right now – especially since RompHim debuted theirs with a KickStarter that grabbed the world’s attention.

Thanks to Get On Fleek, you can now buy a variety of rompers with a range of different designs.

Sip on your Pina Colada this summer in this snazzy pineapple romper

It’s time to open a cold one with the boys (matching rompers, anyone?)

I’m hungry…For Pizza!


Currently, each romper is on sale for $79.99 and are available for pre-order now – so take a look below to see if we can tempt you into getting yourself (or your boyfriend) one – if the pizza romper hasn’t done that already, of course.

