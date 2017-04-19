Listen Live

Tim Hortons will Start Using Fresh Beans In Their Espresso

Timmy’s is spilling the Beans!

By Kool Mornings

Look at how cute this cup is?

Tim Hortons says they will start serving freshly-ground espresso bean lattes at nearly all of their restaurants starting next Wednesday.

More than 3,500 restaurants are being outfitted with espresso machines in an effort to offer a more premium product and appeal to new customers.

Currently, Tim Hortons only serves lattes made from espresso powder, except for in limited market testing.

 

