Tim Hortons will Start Using Fresh Beans In Their Espresso
Timmy’s is spilling the Beans!
Tim Hortons says they will start serving freshly-ground espresso bean lattes at nearly all of their restaurants starting next Wednesday.
More than 3,500 restaurants are being outfitted with espresso machines in an effort to offer a more premium product and appeal to new customers.
Currently, Tim Hortons only serves lattes made from espresso powder, except for in limited market testing.