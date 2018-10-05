Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen His Daughter Is Years According To Reports

Tom Cruise hasn’t hasn’t been photographed with his daughter Suri since 2013, a year after Katie Holmes filed for divorce.

Katie fought for sole custody of Suri and won allowing Tom to see his daughter 10 days a month, but according to reports he’s chosen not too….

Reports suggest in order for Katie to get her divorce and daughter she agreed to never say anything bad about Scientology and she agreed to not date anyone publicly for 5-years…