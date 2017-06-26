U2 will perform on Canada Day in Ottawa!

Bono and The Edge will be among the artists performing in the shadow of the Parliament Buildings in Ottawa on Canada Day.

The Irish singer and British-born guitarist will play one song for a crowd of thousands during the midday show on Parliament Hill – a crowd that could include Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Bono and The Edge will then be whisked to the airport to board a private jet to Cleveland, where U2 performs in concert on the night of July 1st.

The government has not said how much, or if, the rock stars are being paid for their appearance. The daytime show on Parliament Hill celebrating Canada’s 150th will also include performances by Patrick Watson, Marie Mai and Walk Off the Earth.

Evening entertainers include Alessia Cara, Serena Ryder, Dean Brody and Gordon Lightfoot.