Veep will vanish soon

HBO has announced that “Veep” will end after season 7.

“The decision to bring Veep to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming. “We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim.

Veep has had a successful run over the years. It is the winner of 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, including two for outstanding comedy series. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won five consecutive Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Selina Meyer, a self-absorbed politician and failed president.