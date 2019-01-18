WATCH: Divers Swim with Largest Known ‘Great White’ Shark

It’s not Shark Week, I know but our natural fascination with these elusive creatures of the deep goes year round.

Divers off the coast of Hawaii just had the shark experience of a lifetime with what’s believed to be the world’s largest Great White.

At 20 feet long, one diver was bold enough to even reach out and touch her as she swam past.

Known as, “Deep Blue” this team of shark researchers believe that she’s pregnant which is vital to the survival of this incredible species.

So a pregnant shark is obviously going to give birth to….. BABY SHARKS!