WATCH: Emergency Delivery Of Baby Gorilla

It was a difficult delivery for a gorilla at the Philadelphia zoo. A newborn gorilla is alive and well (and looks to be smiling) thanks to a team of experts who helped out.

Labour began on Friday and continued into Saturday. That’s when the zoo veterinarians called ob/gyns from Jefferson Hospital. They normally deliver humans but gorillas aren’t much different so they were able to deliver the baby gorilla after 11 1/2 hours.

SO CUTE!!!

Main Image via fox29.com