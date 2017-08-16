Watch: Pink Releases New Video For “What About Us”

Pink has unveiled the video for her new single What About Us, off of her upcoming album Beautiful Trauma.

The emotional video shines a spotlight on the tumultuous times we live in. The politically charged clip features images of police cars flashing their lights and helicopters beaming spotlights on people in the street. It opens with audio of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at the Republican National Convention giving the keynote speech ahead of then-candidate Donald Trump’s appearance. The audio then fades into a man saying, “We are going to reject hate! We are going to reject racism!”

It was also announced that the singer will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMA’s on August 16th.