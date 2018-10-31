Listen Live

WATCH: Rare White Moose Spotted Near Timmins

It’s one of nature’s biggest phenomenons, seeing a white moose or in this rare occurrence […]

It’s one of nature’s biggest phenomenons, seeing a white moose or in this rare occurrence 2 of them. Albino Moose are almost a story of legend, there are photos floating around but very few people have ever seen these beautiful creatures.

Last Saturday, (October 27th) Nicole Leblanc was driving on Hwy 101, west of Foleyet when a female and her calf slowly walked across the road.

