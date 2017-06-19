WATCH: Seal gets eaten by a Shark!

Singer Seal is helping to promote the upcoming Shark Week programming by getting eaten alive by a great white.

We look forward to it each year- Shark week starts July 23rd and in an ad for the discovery channel event- The kiss from a rose singer is seen crouching down to pick up a rose- and than a giant shark comes out of the water behind him and eats him whole…

This year’s Shark Week will feature Olympian Michael Phelps racing a killer fish also. It’s unclear if he will be in the same area as the shark.