WATCH: Toy Story 4 Teaser Trailer from Disney
I'm not a toy! Ahhh!
23 years ago, we first met Woody and Buzz and the other toys in Andy’s room in the first ever computer animated feature film. Since then, we’ve been taken on an emotion journey with the toys (I mean, I was crying at the end of Toy Story 3!)
The part of the journey comes in the summer of 2019. Check out the teaser:
We all knew this day was coming!!
Toy Story 4! June 2019 pic.twitter.com/9zFAZLUq2C
— Walt Disney Studios (@disneyfilmindia) November 12, 2018
