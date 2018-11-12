Listen Live

WATCH: Toy Story 4 Teaser Trailer from Disney

I'm not a toy! Ahhh!

By Host Blogs, Kool Parents, Lisa Morgan

23 years ago, we first met Woody and Buzz and the other toys in Andy’s room in the first ever computer animated feature film. Since then, we’ve been taken on an emotion journey with the toys (I mean, I was crying at the end of Toy Story 3!)

The part of the journey comes in the summer of 2019. Check out the teaser:

 

 

Images: Disney/Youtube

 

