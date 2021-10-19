Being the Ricardos is a new film by Aaron Sorkin (Moneyball, The Social Network, The West Wing). It will focus on the the couple behind the classic 1950s sitcom, I Love Lucy.

Australian actor Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball while Spanish actor Javier Bardem plays her husband Desi Arnaz.

According to Deadline, “The film is set during one production week of I Love Lucy — Monday table read through Friday audience filming— when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.”

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for the movie. In it, we see scenes from the movie, but Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball is barely seen on screen. Instead, she is is the voice-over. Some viewers have suggested this indicates that Kidman isn’t a convincing Lucille Ball and they’re trying to hide her.

When casting was announced, there was a lot of negative feedback to Kidman being cast in the mail role.

The film will be released in theatre on December 10th and on Amazon Prime Video on December 21st.

Title Image: Youtube/ Amazon Studios- Screenshot