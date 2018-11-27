We Drink Too Much Because Its Cold Here!

It’s a study that has never been done before believe it or not… But researchers have determined that living in a cold place means you probably drink a lot…

Researchers poured (pun intended) through data gathered from around the world that tested the assumption that in colder climates people drink more and found that people living in cold places with less sun are likely to drink more.

Not only do we drink more, we are more likely to binge drink too and therefore more likely to suffer from alcohol-related diseases…

Dr. Juan Gonzalez-Abraldes, a professor of medicine at the University of Alberta, and one of the authors of this study says

“Because one thinks that when it’s cold, one stays more at home, and alcohol can create some sensation of heat inside the body.”

