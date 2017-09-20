What does it mean when you dream about foods?

A list of dream foods and what each means when it invades your nocturnal fantasies.

Bananas

These dreams are the sexiest dreams you can have especially if you dream about a bunch of bananas. If you eat one — you’re in for a serious sexual alliance.

Beef

Dreams about beef or cows mean you miss your mother and feel you have neglected her. It’s time to call her or send flowers.

Beer

Boozing in your dreams involves money. It doesn’t mean, however, that you’re going to get a raise or win the lottery. Most often, it means you are about to lose money.

Chicken

This is another warning of bad times to come, usually at home. The bad luck is magnified if you dream of barbecued chicken.

Chocolate

Another sign of embarrassing things ahead. Chocolate dreams mean you’re in danger of doing something stupid.